Logo

SeekIn Gets CE Mark for Cancer Treatment Response Monitoring Kit

May 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — SeekIn said on Wednesday that it has received CE marking for its SeekInClarity Cancer Treatment Response Monitoring Kit.

The Shenzhen, China-based biotech said that it is now ready to launch the kit in Europe and other countries that recognize the CE mark.

The liquid biopsy assesses cancer treatment response through changes in circulating tumor DNA.

In a statement, SeekIn Founder and CEO Mao Mao said that the kit was developed based on shallow whole-genome sequencing and protein analysis in blood. It uses a molecular response index model to obtain a molecular tumor burden to "capture the overall genomic landscape of a tumor and better evaluate the efficacy of various therapies including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or combination therapy," he said.

SeekIn plans to seek global regulatory approvals in other territories as well, such as in China and Japan. The company also recently obtained CE marking for its SeekInCare pan-cancer early detection kit and for its LeukoPrint Molecular Karyotyping Kit for the diagnosis and stratification of leukemia patients.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Sequencing
Liquid Biopsy
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
CE mark
Europe
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

UK Moves to Allow Sale of Gene-Edited Food

The UK is moving ahead to allow the sale of gene-edited food in England, Scotland, and Wales, according to New Scientist.

Questions for the Field

Stat News writes that the alleged Buffalo shooter's citation of genetics research raises questions about what the field can do.

Cell Studies on Tumor Evolution in Mouse Model of Lung Cancer, Stereo-seq, Bacteriophage Responses

In Cell this week: tumor evolution tracked in mouse model of lung cancer, organogenesis mapped using Stereo-seq, and more.

Taking Stock of the Stockpile

The US and European countries are evaluating their smallpox vaccine stockpiles as the number of monkeypox cases increases, the Washington Post reports.