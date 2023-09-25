Logo

SEC Concludes CareDx Investigation, Recommends No Enforcement Action

Sep 25, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – CareDx said on Monday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation into the company and recommends no enforcement action.

In a regulatory filing, the South San Francisco, California-based company said that it received the information via a letter from the SEC dated Sept. 19, 2023. 

The SEC had subpoenaed CareDx in 2021 pertaining to an investigation into the company's accounting and public reporting practices. The firm also received a civil investigative demand from the Department of Justice that same year, requesting documents related to a False Claims Act investigation the department was conducting into CareDx's business practices for its kidney testing and phlebotomy services.

