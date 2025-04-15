Scipher Medicine, Kythera Labs Partner on Autoimmune Disease Drug Discovery

NEW YORK – Rheumatology testing firm Scipher Medicine said Tuesday that it has partnered with Kythera Labs, a data technology company, to advance precision medicine drug discovery for rheumatology.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Under their agreement, the companies will integrate Scipher’s real-world clinical and genomic data resources with Kythera’s enriched database assets to "accelerate the development and delivery of transformative therapies," according to Scipher CEO Reg Seeto.

Scipher has developed a transcriptomics-based test, called PrismRA, to guide treatment decisions for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. It also has assays in development for ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis.

"By combining Scipher’s unique and industry-leading clinico-transcriptomic rheumatology data assets with Kythera’s data-transforming technology, we can take fuller advantage of novel data and advance personalized medicine to improve patient lives," he added.