Revvity's Euroimmun Inks European Distribution Deal for ALPCO-GeneProof PCR Tests

NEW YORK – ALPCO-GeneProof on Thursday said it is partnering with Revvity subsidiary Euroimmun for the distribution of dozens of GeneProof PCR kits throughout the European Union.

The firms said that the deal will use Euroimmun's distribution network and support infrastructure to broaden the reach of a portfolio of 42 GeneProof PCR assays. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The ALPCO-GeneProof assays are used for the identification of infectious diseases and antibiotic-resistant infections as well as to aid the treatment of transplant and immunocompromised patients, the firms said. The tests also incorporate technologies that are intended to provide for simplified workflows and compatibility across a broad range of qPCR instruments.

"Having Euroimmun as a partner brings a strong focus to the European Union for the GeneProof products," ALPCO-GeneProof CEO Erik Allen said in a statement. "Combining our high-quality IVDR-cleared kits with their expertise in the diagnostic space and strong commercial presence means more customers can access the fast-growing GeneProof infectious disease assays."