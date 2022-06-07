R-Biopharm Acquires AusDiagnostics

NEW YORK — R-Biopharm said on Tuesday that it has acquired AusDiagnostics, an Australian maker of multiplexing molecular diagnostic assays and reagents.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Darmstadt, Germany, R-Biopharm offers a range of tests for clinical diagnostics and food analysis. In mid-2020, the firm received CE marking for a SARS-CoV-2 real-time RT-PCR test.

R-Biopharm said that the acquisition will give it access to new market segments in clinical diagnostics.

"The existing and future molecular biology multiplex analysis platforms for syndrome testing from system supplier AusDiagnostics broadens our molecular biology expertise and perfectly complements our present clinical diagnostics portfolio," R-Biopharm CEO Christian Dreher said in a statement "The acquisition strengthens our position as a reliable partner for system solutions and offers our customers additional options for diagnostics."

AusDiagnostics currently has 92 employees at sites in Australia, New Zealand, the US, and the UK, and deals with 25 distributors worldwide. The company recently launched a product for high-throughput nucleic acid extraction.