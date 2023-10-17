Quadrant Laboratories Gets NYS Department of Health OK for Fragile X Syndrome Genetic Test

NEW YORK — Quadrant Laboratories said on Tuesday that it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health to offer its sequencing-based Fragile X Syndrome test.

The saliva-based genetic test, which is now available for physicians in all 50 states to order, is performed at Quadrant Lab's Syracuse, New York-based lab.

"In both the pediatric and adolescent populations, we found it was much easier to collect saliva versus blood," Funda Suer, executive VP of clinical diagnostics and clinical laboratory director for Quadrant, said in a statement. "Additionally, saliva serves as an excellent source of the genetic material essential for conducting an accurate test to identify fragile X syndrome, as well as other fragile X-related disorders."

In addition to the Fragile X Syndrome test, Quadrant offers genetic tests for autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities, as well as a saliva-based test for COVID-19.