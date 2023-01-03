Logo

Prostatype Genomics, Life Genomics Ink Commercialization Deal for Prostate Cancer Test

Jan 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Prostatype Genomics said on Monday that it has formed a commercialization alliance for its gene-based prostate cancer test with Swedish genetic testing provider Life Genomics.

The CE-marked test, called Prostatype, analyzes the expression of three prostate cancer-associated genes — IGFBP3, F3, and VGLL3 — in patient biopsies and combines this with prostate-specific antigen levels, Gleason score, and tumor stage to determine tumor aggressiveness and guide treatment decisions.

Under the terms of the nonexclusive deal, Life Genomics will manage the test process — which includes receiving referrals, performing the test, and reporting results — in all Nordic countries. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

The agreement is "another important step" in the commercialization of the gene test, Prostatype CEO Fredrik Person said in a statement. "The company determined that the laboratory handling of the test should be handled by an external partner … [in] all markets in which we operate. We will soon present further collaborations on the laboratory side for other geographic markets."

Stockholm-based Prostatype is a spinout of the Karolinska Institutet.

