Logo

Prenetics to Take Majority Stake in ACT Genomics

Dec 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Prenetics Global said on Friday that it will acquire a majority stake in Hong Kong-based precision oncology firm ACT Genomics.

In exchange for the undisclosed stake, Prenetics, also headquartered in Hong Kong, will issue 19.9 million shares of its ordinary stock to ACT and pay $20 million in cash. Additional terms were not disclosed.

ACT provides a range of genomic testing services for major solid tumor types to help guide clinicians' treatment decisions. It also offers biomarker discovery and company diagnostic development services to academic and industry partners. The company — which maintains operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and the UK — merged with lung cancer diagnostic developer Sanomics last year.

"With the addition of ACT's technologies, capabilities, and team, Prenetics will be well-positioned to accelerate the utilization of genetic information throughout a cancer patient's journey," Prenetics Cofounder and CEO Danny Yeung said in a statement. "Starting from risk profiling and diagnostic testing, moving to therapy optimization, monitoring, and recurrence surveillance, Prenetics will be able to deliver the information needed to enable best-in-class personalized cancer care."

Prenetics said that ACT is expected to contribute between $25 million and $30 million in revenues next year.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
Business News
equity investment
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

Breath-Based Biomarkers for Tuberculosis Diagnosis

Tuberculosis-specific biomarkers can be detected within patients' breath, suggesting they could potentially be used to diagnose or track infections, a new Nature Communications study says.

Mapping Protein Localizations at the Whole-Tissue Level

A Nature Communications paper describes an approach to map proteins across whole-tissue slices, which they demonstrate using mouse cerebral brain tissue.

New Tool for Short Tandem Repeat Expansion Detection

A new computational tool called STRling, described in Genome Biology, can detect short tandem repeat expansions from short-read DNA sequencing data.

Mouse Study Points to Gut Microbiome Influence on Exercise Motivation

New research in Nature suggests that microbes contribute to the gut-brain relationship that boosts exercise-linked brain changes by influencing related neurotransmitter signaling.