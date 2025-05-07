Personalis Q1 Revenues up 6 Percent as Firm Anticipates First MRD Reimbursement Wins

NEW YORK – Personalis said Tuesday that its total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were up 6 percent year over year, driven by growth in revenue from pharma tests and services, as well as added population sequencing business from the US Department of Veterans Affairs' Million Veterans Program.

For the three months ended March 31, the firm reported $20.6 million in revenues compared to $19.5 million in the same period of 2024, exceeding the Wall Street estimate of $17.4 million.

The company's pharma and services revenue was $13.6 million in Q1 2025, up 39 percent from $9.8 million in the same period of 2024. Its population sequencing and enterprise sales dropped 29 percent to $6.7 million from $9.5 million, primarily due to an expected decline in revenues from an enterprise sales contract with Natera.

During a call with investors, Personalis CEO Christopher Hall highlighted the company's recent progress in demonstrating the value of NeXT Personal, its highly sensitive whole-genome sequencing-based platform for detection and monitoring of residual or reemerging cancer.

The company delivered over 2,184 molecular tests during the quarter, up more than 50 percent year over year. Hall said the firm is also making progress in achieving Medicare reimbursement for NeXT Personal in breast cancer, lung cancer, and immunotherapy monitoring, saying that the company plans to push hard this year on a "win in MRD" strategy.

Hall said that Personalis submitted data from a breast cancer study conducted with the Royal Marsden Hospital to Medicare in March. The firm is anticipating publication of similar studies in lung cancer and immunotherapy monitoring later this year, at which point it will do the same for these indications.

"We continue to be confident that we will achieve reimbursement for at least two [of these] in 2025," he said.

The firm's ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) test was also featured in several presentations at last week's annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, with data supporting the assay's ability to detect cell-free DNA from colorectal and lung cancer at minute levels in the blood.

While the colon cancer data is preliminary, Hall said the results are encouraging, and there is the possibility that the company could have enough data to submit for publication by the end of the year.

"We expect success in the large CRC market to be a significant driver of revenue in the next few years," he added.

As these pieces fall into place for clinical expansion, Hall said that MRD is also driving growth in its biopharma business. "The ultrasensitive approach we are pioneering provides biopharma customers the ability to accelerate clinical trials with greater accuracy and can translate to significant savings," he said.

According to Hall, the firm's 39 percent revenue growth in this segment of its business in Q1 was driven by increasing adoption of NeXT Personal by both existing and new customers.

He said the firm is anticipating orders-of-magnitude growth in MRD revenue from biopharma customers for the full year, having landed two large undisclosed customers, each of which is expected to generate annual revenue in the $5 million range this year.

Based on a share count of 87.5 million in Q1 2025 and 50.7 million for Q1 2024, Personalis reported a net loss of $15.8 million, or $.18 per share, in Q1 2025 compared with a net loss of $13.0 million, or $.26 per share, in the same period of 2024. Analysts, on average, had predicted a $.25 per share loss for the quarter.

The firm's Q1 R&D spending was $12.6 million, down slightly from $12.8 million in the year-ago period. Its SG&A costs rose about 6 percent to $12.3 million from $11.6 million.

The firm ended the quarter with $71.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $114.7 million in short-term investments.