Personalis Adds Newly Issued Patent to Foresight Diagnostics Infringement Suit

Aug 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Cancer genomics firm Personalis said on Thursday that it has amended its patent infringement lawsuit against Foresight Diagnostics to include a newly issued patent related to the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD).

Earlier this month, Personalis said it had sued Foresight for infringement of US patents — Nos. 10,450,611; 11,299,783; and 11,384,394 — covering whole-genome-enabled, tumor-informed molecular residual disease testing. The patent portfolio involves work related to whole-genome sequencing to identify mutations indicating the continued presence or recurrence of cancer with parts per million sensitivity, the Menlo Park, California-based company said at the time.

Personalis said it has now amended its suit to include US patent No. 11,408,033, which was issued last week and covers personalized MRD panels combining tumor-informed and database-derived content.

"The granting of the '033 patent provides further recognition of Personalis as a pioneer in the field of leveraging whole-genome sequencing for clinical applications," Personalis CEO John West said in a statement.

