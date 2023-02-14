PerkinElmer Revenues Drop 28 Percent in Q4 on COVID-19 Test Decline

NEW YORK – PerkinElmer said Tuesday that its revenues declined 28 percent year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, largely on plummeting PCR testing for COVID-19, but the firm predicts growth in its life sciences and diagnostics businesses as it divests other businesses in the coming months.

For the three months ended Jan. 1, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm reported revenues of $741.2 million, compared with $1.03 billion in the year-ago period, and below the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.04 billion. Max Krakowiak, PerkinElmer CFO, said during a conference call that the firm's COVID-19 testing revenue dropped in the quarter to $31 million from $336 million one year earlier, but excluding COVID-19 testing revenue, organic revenues were up 8 percent year over year.

PerkinElmer inked a $2.45 billion deal last year with New Mountain Capital for the applied, food, and enterprise businesses, which are expected to retain the PerkinElmer name. The remaining life sciences and diagnostics businesses will take on a new name, which PerkinElmer CEO Prahlad Singh said will be revealed in the months following the divestiture.

Krakowiak said the firm will set aside much of the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt, about $500 million of which is due in September.

"This will still leave us with ample capability to pursue additional capital deployment activities as they arise, such as continuing our track record of finding strategically important and accretive acquisitions," he said. "With these proceeds and the cash we expect to generate, we will have more than $2 billion in additional unencumbered cash we'll be able to deploy over the next three years without taking on any new debt."

Krakowiak said during the call that the firm predicts that, excluding COVID-19 testing, revenues from its remaining life sciences and diagnostics businesses will grow 9 percent during fiscal 2023, with low double-digit growth in the life sciences business and high single-digit growth in diagnostics.

For 2023, PerkinElmer forecasts revenue from its continuing operations of $2.94 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $5.05. That guidance excludes any revenues from COVID-19 testing.

For Q4, PerkinElmer's diagnostics business brought in $394 million in revenues, a 45 percent decline from $710 million in the year-ago quarter. Its discovery and analytical solutions' revenues from continuing operations brought in $347 million during the quarter, up 9 percent from $318 million a year ago.

The Massachusetts firm reported net income of $137.7 million for the quarter, or $1.09 per share, compared to $190.2 million, or $1.50 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The firm's adjusted EPS was $1.70, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.62 per share.

For the full fiscal 2022, PerkinElmer's revenues declined 14 percent year-over-year to $3.31 billion from $3.83 billion in fiscal 2021. Its diagnostics business brought in revenues of $2.02 billion for the year, down 31 percent from $2.93 billion, whereas the firm's discovery and analytical solutions' revenues from continuing operations brought in $1.29 billion for the fiscal year, up 44 percent from $898 million a year earlier.

The firm's net income of $579.2 million, or $4.58 per share, for the full year was down from $943.2 million, or $8.08 per share, in 2021. The firm reported an adjusted EPS of $7.95 for the year, edging the consensus Wall Street estimate of $7.89 per share.

In early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, PerkinElmer's shares were up about 3 percent to $142.82.