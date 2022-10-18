Logo

Patients Choice Laboratories Acquires Texas-Based Infectious Disease MDx Lab

Oct 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL) said on Tuesday that it has acquired Infinity Laboratories, a Texas-based infectious disease lab specializing in molecular diagnostics.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Indianapolis-based PCL, the acquisition will provide it with a location in the southern US. The company said it will begin running tests out of the lab in the coming weeks.

"Having already performed laboratory services for Texans for many years, we are looking forward to teaming up with the Texas healthcare community as a local laboratory," PCL President Brad Moss said in a statement. "Our plan is to introduce our complete suite of services to area providers so that they can work with one laboratory to service all their diagnostics needs."

PCL said it specializes in infectious disease, pharmacogenetics, blood work, and toxicology.

In late 2020, PCL received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for a SARS-CoV-2 assay based on a Thermo Fisher test.

