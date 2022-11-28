OncoDNA, Eli Lilly Partner on Thyroid Cancer Biomarker Testing

NEW YORK — OncoDNA and Eli Lilly Italia, the Italian arm of Eli Lilly, said last week that they have been collaborating to provide biomarker testing for thyroid cancer in Italy.

According to the companies, they offer next-generation sequencing-based molecular testing on thyroid cancer biopsies to help clinicians identify gene alterations in tumors and link patients with targeted therapies.

"OncoDNA is extremely proud to have been selected by Lilly to broaden access to biomarker testing and deliver the promise of precision medicine for cancer patients in Italy," OncoDNA CEO Bernard Courtieu said in a statement. "We play a centralized role in the partnership … delivering tissue sample logistics, thyroid NGS testing services, [and] patient-specific treatment recommendations through our proprietary database on the secured OncoKDM platform."

Financial and other terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Belgium-based OncoDNA inked a deal with Synlab to provide cancer therapy selection in Germany.