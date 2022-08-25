Logo

Oncgnostics Epigenetic Cervical Cancer Test Wins Chinese Regulatory Approval

Aug 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – German firm Oncgnostics said on Thursday that China's National Medical Products Administration approved its DNA methylation-based cervical cancer GynTect assay.

Shanghai-based biotech GeneoDx, a subsidiary of the Sinopharm Group, will distribute the test there under an exclusive license.

The GynTect assay detects cancer-related changes in DNA methylation from cervical smears. It is designed to provide confirmation or identify a predisposition for cervical cancer in patients with abnormal findings, such as a positive HPV test, from a cervical cancer screen.

The Chinese approval follows a multiyear study of approximately 10,000 participants, which Oncgnostics said demonstrated a high sensitivity and specificity.

"Our China partners have done a remarkable job with their elaborate study," Alfred Hansel, Oncgnostics' managing director, said in a statement. "The subsequent approval for the Chinese market is an important milestone for both our partner and our company."

Financial details of the licensing and distribution agreement were not disclosed.

