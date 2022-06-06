Omixon Picks up Option to Acquire Organ Monitoring Group

NEW YORK — Hungarian transplant diagnostics firm Omixon Biocomputing said last week that it has acquired an option to fully acquire Organ Monitoring Group as part of a product development alliance between the companies.

According to Omixon, the partners are developing a cell-free DNA assay, called HoloGraft, that uses digital PCR to monitor copy number variant-based biomarkers for patient-specific responses to organ transplants. The assay is based on technology held exclusively for commercial applications by Organ Monitoring Group.

As part of the collaboration, Omixon has the exclusive option to acquire the 50 percent of Organ Monitoring Group that it does not already own.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Frequent monitoring of transplant rejection can help to recognize rejection early when it can be treated without irreversible damage to the organ," Omixon CEO Attila Berces said in a statement. "HoloGraft … makes frequent transplant monitoring affordable."

In late 2020, Omixon received CE marking for an extraction-free viral RNA detection kit to detect SARS-CoV-2.