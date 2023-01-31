NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center to Validate Biological Dynamics Pancreatic Cancer Test

NEW YORK – Biological Dynamics announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with the Perlmutter Cancer Center at New York University Langone Health to validate the company's exosome-isolation platform for detecting pancreatic cancer.

The partners will test retrospective samples from more than 200 patients beginning this month using the ExoVerita platform, San Diego-based Biological Dynamics said in a statement. The collaboration is intended to validate the platform's application for the early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The firm's test focuses on protein biomarkers in blood associated with the cancer, using its alternating current electrokinetics technology to isolate exosomes and detect the concentration of the individual biomarkers, Heath Balcer, Biological Dynamics' director of strategic alliances and partnerships, said in a statement. The test received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021.

"The collaboration between Biological Dynamics and NYU Langone Health will bring new perspectives about patients diagnosed with cancer as well as those at high risk of eventually developing disease," Balcer added.

"Exploring new technologies that can detect cancers sooner in high-risk patients is critical to improving patient outcomes and the quality-of-life years following diagnosis," principal investigator Diane Simeone, a surgical oncologist and director of the pancreatic cancer center at Perlmutter Cancer Center, said in a statement.

Biological Dynamics recently announced its ExoLuminate registry trial to determine how the pancreatic cancer test performs in prospective at-risk populations.