Logo

NuProbe Global Raises $50M

Jun 02, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — NuProbe Global said on Thursday that it has raised $50 million in private funding.

The financing was co-led by AstraZeneca-CICC Fund, CR-CP Life Science Fund, and Panlin Capital, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital China, Biotrack Capital, and Yonghua Capital. New investors in the new financing include Pappas Capital, Haoreng Capital, and Deguan Capital.

NuProbe, which describes itself as a genomics and molecular diagnostics company, said that it will use the money to expand commercial operations, accelerate in vitro diagnostic product clinical studies and regulatory submissions, and develop new genomics and molecular diagnostic technologies.

"NuProbe's principle is to deliver the best genomics information to clinicians at reasonable prices so that doctors can make optimally informed decisions on how best to treat patients," NuProbe Cofounder and CEO Yingshuang Chai said in a statement. "With the strong support from our investors, we expect to make rapid progress over the coming years to improving patient lives globally."

NuProbe, which maintains operations in Houston, Shanghai, and Suzhou, China, raised $42 million in early 2021. Later that year, it struck separate partnership deals with C2i Genomics, focused on artificial intelligence-based technologies for cancer detection and monitoring, and Bionano Genomics, around reproductive health and oncology liquid biopsy testing.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Sequencing
Liquid Biopsy
Business News
private financing
North America
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

Talking About Inflammation

Nature News writes that researchers are working on ways to avoid immune and inflammation issues that may arise in response to gene therapies.

Nature Papers Compare Targeted Bisulfite Sequencing Platforms, Examine Risk Score Transferability, More

In Nature this week: comparison of five commercially available targeted bisulfite sequencing platforms, transferability of risk scores to African populations, and more.

Just the One

New Scientist reports that only one person has successfully applied for a visa under the UK's Global Talent scheme.

Alzheimer's Risk Reduction

Researchers have uncovered a gene variant and confirmed a known one that appear to counteract the risk of Alzheimer's disease.