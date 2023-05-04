Logo

Nucleix Bladder EpiCheck Cancer Liquid Biopsy Test Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance

May 04, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Liquid biopsy company Nucleix said on Thursday that its Bladder EpiCheck cancer recurrence test has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration

The FDA decision authorizes the test, which analyzes disease-specific changes in 15 DNA methylation markers in urine using qPCR, for use in monitoring patients diagnosed with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), in conjunction with cystoscopy.

Nucleix, which has operations in San Diego and in Rehovot, Israel, is currently evaluating strategic partnerships and other market access activities related to commercially launching the test in the US.

Bladder EpiCheck is CE-marked and currently available in Europe, where its label was expanded last year beyond recurrence testing to aid in detecting primary bladder cancer and upper tract urothelial carcinoma in patients presenting with hematuria, other urinary tract symptoms, or findings indicating malignancy.

"We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant Bladder EpiCheck 510(k) clearance, allowing the test to be commercialized in the United States," Eli Frydman, president of Nucleix, said in a statement. "With this clearance, we look forward to offering physicians and their patients in the United States access to our reliable, objective, and noninvasive bladder cancer test that can be performed at any licensed central or local labs, thus providing healthcare professionals the flexibility to run the test where it is needed."

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
bladder cancer
North America
Middle East
FDA
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Link Between Long Telomere Length, Cancer Predisposition

Researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine report that long telomeres, previously thought to be linked to long life, may increase a person's risk of cancer.

Polygenic Risk Scores Offer Small Benefit for Heart Disease Risk Assessment, Study Finds

Researchers report in JAMA Cardiology that polygenic risk scores modestly improve atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease predictions.

University of York Team Reports Structure of Human Gut Crassviruses

Researchers have used cryo-electron microscopy and comparative genomics to characterize and assign functions to crassviruses in the human gut, as they report in Nature.

Study Finds Smaller Grants, Fewer Reapplications for Female Researchers

A Research Integrity and Peer Review meta-analysis suggests female researchers reapply for research grants less frequently than their male counterparts, while also receiving smaller grants.