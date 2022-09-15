NIMA Partners, EmpowerDx Collaborate on Celiac Gene Test

NEW YORK — NIMA Partners and EmpowerDx said Thursday they will jointly promote EmpowerDx's genetic test that helps determine a patient's risk for developing celiac disease.

Eurofins Scientific's subsidiary EmpowerDx, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, launched its Celiac Risk Gene Test in May. The partnership with gluten detection company NIMA Partners will help raise awareness of celiac disease and improve access to testing, the partners said in an announcement.

The assay quantifies three human leukocyte antigen genetic markers on self-collected oral swabs, which can be used at home and mailed to EmpowerDx's laboratory. The test measures the biomarkers HLA-DQ2, HLA-DQ8, and DQA1*05 with results available within 10 business days.

More than 99 percent of people who develop celiac disease carry one of the genetic variants identified by the test, the firms said, adding that an estimated 1.4 million Americans have undiagnosed celiac disease.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.