NGeneBio, Genoks Ink Middle East, Western Asia Dx Marketing Deal

NEW YORK — NGeneBio said on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to offer its next-generation sequencing-based diagnostics in the Middle East and western Asia in partnership with Turkish genomics healthcare company Genoks.

Under the terms of the arrangement, South Korea-based NGeneBio will provide its sequencing panels, data analysis software, and nucleic acid extraction systems to Genoks, which will use the technologies to perform diagnostic testing on samples collected from patients in Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Cyprus.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NGeneBio, which primarily offers a range of tests for cancer, received CE marking for a tuberculosis assay.