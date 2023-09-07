Natera Launches $250M Follow-On Stock Offering at $55 Per Share

NEW YORK – Natera on Thursday announced a $250 million public offering of its common stock. The Austin, Texas-based company aims to sell 4,550,000 shares of common stock at a price of $55 per share.

The offering is expected to close on Sept. 11, subject to customary closing conditions.

Natera also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 682,500 shares at the public offering price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

Baird is acting as lead manager for the offering, with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen, and Piper Sandler acting as joint bookrunning managers. Additionally, Raymond James and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers.

The offering comes less than a year after a similar stock offering that raised approximately $433 million.

As of June 30, Natera held approximately $381 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and nearly $355 million in short-term investments. The firm had raised its revenue guidance last month on the back of strong test volume growth and a promising reimbursement outlook.