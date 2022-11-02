Natera Awarded Contract to Provide Cancer Testing Services to VA

NEW YORK — Natera said on Wednesday that it has been awarded a nationwide contract from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to provide minimal residual disease assessment and treatment monitoring services with its Signatera circulating tumor DNA test.

Under the terms of the contract, which was awarded through the VA's National Precision Oncology Program, the Signatera test will be made available to the VA for serial use. According to Natera, the VA provides care to over 450,000 veterans with cancer.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

This summer, Austin, Texas-based Natera reported a 40 percent jump in second quarter revenues on strong sales of Signatera, particularly in its colorectal and immunotherapy monitoring indications.