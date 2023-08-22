Myriad Genetics, Onsite Women's Health Partner to ID Women With High Breast Cancer Risk

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics announced Tuesday that it has partnered with breast health services company Onsite Women's Health to launch a national breast cancer risk assessment program.

The collaboration aims to screen and identify younger women with higher breast cancer risk from among the over 400,000 patients that Onsite serves nationwide. The two firms will leverage Myriad's MyRisk and RiskScore hereditary breast cancer and risk assessment tools, and Onsite's expertise in breast health services, which include mammography and ultrasound.

Myriad and Onsite plan to offer the program to one-third of Onsite's Ob/Gyn and primary care physician partnerships over the next few months, with further expansion expected in 2024.

"Our collaboration with Onsite makes it easy to access genetic testing and breast cancer risk assessment at the point of care for the roughly 25 percent of women who are eligible for testing," Paul Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, said in a statement. "This program can help identify more high-risk patients and guide personalized medical management plans for breast cancer risk reduction and early detection strategies."

Myriad also recently partnered with SimonMed Imaging to expand its hereditary cancer assessment reach and has been active in improving its RiskScore through the addition of polygenic risk scores combined with clinical features.