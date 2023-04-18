Logo

Myriad Genetics, Intermountain Precision Genomics Obtain NY Certification for Solid Tumor Testing

Apr 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics and Intermountain Precision Genomics said on Tuesday that they have received the New York State Department of Health's permission to begin selling the Precise Oncology Solutions suite of tests to patients in the state.

Myriad and Intermountain have partnered to build Precision Oncology Solutions, which comprises Myriad's MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test and MyChoice CDx, and Intermountain's TheraMap tumor profiling test.

The New York State Department of Health had previously certified Myriad for its MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test and somatic tumor profiling MyChoice CDx test. TheraMap is Intermountain Precision Genomics' first test to obtain this certification.

With New York certification, Myriad Genetics may now offer solid tumor testing in all 50 states.

"The NYS certification represents an important step forward in the advancement of precision medicine by increasing access to genetic testing that can help patients with cancer and their providers determine more targeted treatment decisions,” Michael Lyons, president of oncology, Myriad Genetics, said in a statement.

