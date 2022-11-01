Logo

Myriad Genetics Acquires Gateway Genomics as Q3 Revenues Drop 7 Percent, Miss Estimates

Nov 01, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Myriad Genetics reported on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues fell 7 percent year over year primarily due to currency translations and change of estimates in diagnostic test cash collection, and non-recurring milestone payments.

The Salt Lake City-based company also announced the $67.5 million acquisition of consumer genetics company Gateway Genomics and its SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test, designed to reveal a baby's gender at six weeks into pregnancy with 99 percent accuracy.

For the three months ended Sep. 30, Myriad had $156.4 million in revenues, down from $167.3 million in the same period last year, and falling shy of analysts' consensus estimate of $170.1 million.

In addition to a non-recurring milestone payment, the company said that Q3 revenues were impacted by $3.3 million in currency translations and change of estimates amounting to $5.3 million.

Third quarter testing volumes grew 12 percent year over year, driven mainly by Myriad's pharmacogenomics business. Revenues for this business, which include the GeneSight test, grew 37 percent to $33 million from $24.1 million.

Hereditary cancer, prenatal, and tumor profiling revenues, meanwhile, fell year over year by 11 percent, 6 percent, and 6 percent, respectively.

Myriad reported a net loss of $35.1 million, or $.43 per share, for the quarter compared to net income of $24.6 million, or $.30 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss per share of $.19 came in below analysts' consensus estimate of a loss per share of $.06.

The company ended the quarter with $110.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $82.5 million in marketable investment securities.

Myriad acquired Gateway for an upfront cash payment of $67.5 million, subject to customary adjustments. Gateway may earn up to $32.5 million in cash payments in 2023 and 2024, pending the achievement of performance-based milestones.

The SneakPeek test kit includes the SneakPeek Snap device, which offers mothers an automated way to collect blood samples from their arm at home, which they then mail to Gateway.

Myriad sad that Gateway has sold more than 750,000 SneakPeek tests to date, and that Gateway's projected 2022 revenues are approximately $20 million. The business is expected to grow more than 20 percent compounded over the next three to five years, excluding synergies, and be accretive to Myriad's business in 2024.

In early Tuesday trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Myriad were down nearly 15 percent at $17.67.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Myriad
mergers & acquisitions
financial results
Breaking News
The Scan

Prenatal Exome Sequencing Leads to Molecular Diagnoses For Subset of Fetal Structural Anomaly Cases

Researchers reached molecular diagnoses in more than 14 percent of cases when they used trio exome sequencing to assess more than 1,600 fetal structural anomaly cases.

Researchers Characterize Pathogenic Variants in Acute Liver Failure-Related Gene

A combination of genetic and phenotypic data provide insights into the TRMU gene changes that contribute to acute liver failure in infants, and the consequences of the condition.

Study Incorporates Circulating Tumor Fragments Into Rectal Cancer Treatment Response Models

A combination of 5'-end motif circulating tumor DNA profiles and tumor imaging shows promise for predicting neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in locally advanced rectal cancer.

Earlier PGx Reports, Psychiatric Treatment Setting Linked to Speedy Symptom Decline in Depression Patients

Patients receiving PGx reports after four weeks or in a psychiatric setting had speedier symptom decreases than those receiving reports later or in a primary care setting.