MyHealthChecked Inks Self-Test Deal With Retailer Boots UK

NEW YORK – MyHealthChecked said Thursday that it forged a deal through its Concepta Diagnostics subsidiary with retailer Boots UK for the sale of MyHealthChecked's self-testing products through Boots' website and stores in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

MyHealthChecked, a UK-based genetic test provider, said 14 test panels for conditions such as thyroid function, food intolerances or sensitivities, and vitamin profiles will become available from about 120 retail stores and Boots.com this month. The products are comprised of two blood and urine sample kits, seven finger-stick sample kits, and five cheek swab-based DNA testing kits. Six of MyHealthChecked's lateral flow tests will also become available through Boots' website and more than 800 stores.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MyHealthChecked CEO Penny McCormick said in a statement the deal is part of the launch of the firm's extended portfolio of at-home tests and the execution of its strategic plan.

"Our tests reflect a change in consumer needs as we see more customers take their health into their own hands," she said. "Following the launch of our extended product portfolio, our focus will turn towards ongoing customer guidance as we self-fund our investment in the evolution of our technology platform."