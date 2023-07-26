Logo

MiRxes Gets $50M in Series D Funding, Applies to Hong Kong Limited Stock Exchange

Jul 26, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MiRxes said Wednesday that it has completed a Series D funding round totaling $50 million, which will help accelerate the Singapore-based firm's development of cancer early detection blood tests and other preventive healthcare solutions.

According to the company, the funding was anchored by existing and new investors including Beijing Fupu, EDB Investments, and NHH Venture Fund.

"This fresh funding will fuel our ambitious growth plans and enable us to continue making a significant impact in the field of multi-cancer early detection," MiRxes Cofounder and CEO Zhou Lihan said in a statement.

The firm said it will used the investment mainly to scale adoption and penetration of its flagship stomach cancer blood test, GastroClear in major Asia-Pacific markets including Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. The funds will also help it push forward a blood-based colorectal cancer screening test and multi-cancer early detection test.

MiRxes also said that it has filed a listing application with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

