Menarini to Distribute QuantuMDx Point-of-Care MDx System, Tests in UK and France

NEW YORK — QuantuMDx has signed a distribution agreement for its Q-POC point-of-care molecular diagnostics system and certain related tests in the UK and France with A. Menarini Diagnostics, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the five-year deal, Menarini Diagnostics — a part of Italy's Menarini Pharmaceutical Group — will market, sell, and service Q-POC, along with QuantuMDx's SARS-CoV-2 assay and combination SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus panel.

The arrangement will initially cover France and the UK, but could potentially be expanded to other markets.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"The agreement will allow us to further accelerate commercial sales of Q-POC, bringing our point-of-need multiplex molecular diagnostics platform to clinical and nonclinical settings in a host of new markets," QuantuMDx CEO Jonathan O'Halloran said in a statement.

In September, Newcastle, UK-based QuantuMDx partnered with Sansure Biotech to commercialize the Q-POC system and assays in China.