Medicover, FYR Diagnostics Strike Dx Services Partnership

Aug 17, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Swedish diagnostics firm Medicover has partnered with FYR Diagnostics to offer diagnostic development and testing services to pharmaceutical companies in North America, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will use Missoula, Montana-based FYR's CLIA lab to provide pharma partners support for clinical trial assay development and implementation and novel diagnostic technology development, as well as companion diagnostic testing services. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"This collaboration represents a milestone for our precision medicine activities in the United States and expands our global reach and offerings to pharmaceutical partners," Rainer Metzger, Medicover's head of integrated clinical services, said in a statement.

