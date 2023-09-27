Logo

MDxHealth, University of Oxford to Assess Prostate Test for Predicting Localized Treatment Outcomes

Sep 27, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – MDxHealth said Tuesday that it has entered a research collaboration with the University of Oxford to investigate the correlation between its Genomic Prostate Score (GPS) test and prostate cancer progression following treatment for localized disease.

Under the collaboration, MDxHealth will conduct GPS testing on patient samples derived from the Prostate Mechanisms of Progression and Treatment (ProMPT) cohort. Initiated in 2002, ProMPT involves the cooperation of multiple cancer research programs to collect biological samples and clinical data from participants across the United Kingdom. GPS, formerly Oncotype DX Prostate, is a gene expression assay performed on prostate cancer biopsy samples.

MDxHealth CEO Michael McGarrity called the project a "crucial step toward advancing the understanding of prostate cancer progression and treatment outcomes" that could "pave the way for more tailored and effective treatments."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

