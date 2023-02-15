Logo

Mainz Biomed Inks Commercialization Deals for Colorectal Cancer Test in UK, Spain

Feb 15, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Mainz Biomed said on Wednesday that it has signed agreements with two independent laboratories to commercialize its ColoAlert colorectal cancer early detection test in the UK and Spain.

ColoAlert combines analysis of DNA, mRNA, and fecal immunohistochemistry to identify cancer in asymptomatic individuals from a stool sample. To expand the test's availability in Europe, Mainz has forged commercialization alliances with UK-based Marylebone Laboratory and Spain's Instituto de Microecologia.

Mainz said that the deals fall under the standard terms of its partnership agreements but provided no specific details. The German company said it will work with the labs in the coming weeks to complete the necessary technical and comarketing activities for launching ColoAlert in the UK and Spain.

In addition to Europe, ColoAlert is also available in the United Arab Emirates. In December, Mainz received approval from an independent institutional review board to kick off a clinical study of the assay in the US to support its submission to the US Food and Drug Administration.

