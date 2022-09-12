Logo

MagBio Genomics Gets 510(k) Clearance, CE Mark for Viral Sample Collection Tube

Sep 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — MagBio Genomics said on Monday that it has received US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance, as well as CE marking, for its MagXtract Collection Tube for viral sample collection.

According to MagBio, the tube contains guanidine-free molecular transport medium and is designed for the collection and processing of viral samples for clinical molecular testing, including for COVID-19 and influenza. It may also be used for research applications with bacterial and fungal samples, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said.

"Poor sample stabilization results in nucleic acid degradation and overgrowth of some micro-organisms, which may lead to patient misdiagnosis," MagBio CEO Hyacinth Ntchobo said in a statement. "The MagXtract Collection Tube addresses these issues by providing cost-effective room temperature sample transportation and nucleic acid stabilization over prolonged time, providing clinical laboratories with high-quality samples for accurate molecular detection of pathogens."

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
Sample Prep
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
510(k)
CE mark
FDA
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Bladder Cancer Study Points to Strategy For Enhancing Immunotherapy Response in Tumor Subset

Researchers propose a strategy in Cancer Cell for enhancing response to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint blockade by targeting an additional checkpoint involving NKG2A.

Frequent Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Testing Predicted to Improve Early Treatment Benefits in High-Risk Individuals

In Nature Communications, investigators compare different rapid testing intervals to quantify potential testing benefits in high-risk individuals expected to benefit from early antiviral treatment.

Study Explores Causal Ties Between Pregnancy Outcomes, Genetic Risk of Insomnia

Using Mendelian randomization, researchers in PLOS Medicine found support for potential causal relationships between insomnia, health during pregnancy, and perinatal outcomes.

Study Highlights Benefits of Rapid Exome Sequencing in Neonate Clinical Care

In npj Genomic Medicine, a team examines the implementation of rapid exome sequencing in the NICU as part of routine care.