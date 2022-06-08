Logo

LumiraDx Gets CE Marks for SARS-CoV-2 Test, COVID-19-Flu Assay

Jun 08, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — LumiraDx said on Wednesday that it has received CE marking for a molecular SARS-CoV-2 test and an assay that tests for both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus.

The Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete test detects two gene markers to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2, according to the company. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete assay allows for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of influenza A, influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2.

Both tests use LumiraDx's qSTAR single-step nucleic acid extraction and amplification technology and run on open RT-PCR instruments. Results are provided within 20 minutes.

Last month, London-based LumiraDx reported an 18 percent increase in first quarter revenues on strong sales of its COVID-19 testing products.

The Scan

Bivalent Boost

Moderna says a bivalent booster it developed generates a strong immune response against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, according to the Wall Street Journal.

More BA.4 and BA.5

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling finds the Omicron subvariants to together account for about 13 percent of COVID-19 cases in the US, the New York Times says.

Novavax Authorization Recommended

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommends authorization of Novavax's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Washington Post writes.

Genome Research Papers on Precision Health Monitoring, Snake Venom, Infant Gut Microbes

In Genome Research this week: precision environmental health monitoring, regulatory networks of snake venom, and more.