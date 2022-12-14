Logo

LumiraDx Gets $14.2M in Gates Foundation Grants to Develop Point-of-Care Molecular TB Test

Dec 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — UK diagnostics firm LumiraDx said on Wednesday that it has received $14.2 million in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a point-of-care molecular test for tuberculosis.

The test is being designed for use with the company's point-of-care LumiraDx platform, a portable system that runs a range of assays using microfluidic test strips including ones for COVID-19, D-Dimer, and HbA1c. The TB test, LumiraDx said, would be the first molecular test to run on the platform.

LumiraDx said that the grant money would enable it to provide TB testing at a lower cost than current tests for the disease, as well as adapt the system for use with tongue swab samples to making testing easier.

"The advancement of our TB molecular test signifies an important step forward in LumiraDx's mission to increase access to accurate and affordable testing worldwide as well as an important step forward in our molecular testing technology," LumiraDx CEO Ron Zwanziger said in a statement.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
Infectious Disease
Business News
tuberculosis
Research Funding
Gates Foundation
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Mouse Study Points to Gut Microbiome Influence on Exercise Motivation

New research in Nature suggests that microbes contribute to the gut-brain relationship that boosts exercise-linked brain changes by influencing related neurotransmitter signaling.

Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Contributions By Y Chromosome Loss

By profiling Y chromosome loss among men being treated for COVID-19, researchers in Genome Medicine saw ties between severe COVID-19, death, and enhanced LOY in immune cells.

Ancient Analysis Provides Clues to Medieval Pathogen Genetics, Points to Co-Infections

Researchers in Genome Biology characterize pathogens found among individuals buried in rural Germany between the 5th and 8th centuries, uncovering infections involving multiple pathogens.

Regenerative Zebrafish Enhancer Elements Applied in Mice

Duke University researchers have tested in Cell Stem Cell whether zebrafish enhancer elements can also influence regeneration ability in mice.