Logo

Lucence, National Cancer Centre Singapore to Study Liquid Biopsy Assay in Prostate Cancer

Sep 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Precision oncology company Lucence said on Tuesday that it has entered into a research collaboration with the National Cancer Centre Singapore to evaluate the company's LiquidHallmark assay for improving prostate cancer treatment in Asian men.

The collaborators plan to conduct a prospective study to better define the clinical utility of LiquidHallmark in guiding treatment decisions and achieving therapy outcomes among men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The expanded LiquidHallmark next-generation sequencing assay measures both circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and RNA (ctRNA) in patients' blood.

While ctDNA is often used to determine disease presence and estimate tumor burden, Lucence plans to use ctRNA to highlight additional actionable targets.

"We believe that advancing cancer care needs both quick and comprehensive profiling to support clinical decisions, and combining ctDNA and ctRNA liquid biopsy will be an important part of that future," Min-Han Tan, Lucence's CEO, said in a statement.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Sequencing
Lucence Diagnostics
Asia/Oceania
cell-free DNA
cell-free RNA
collaboration
Prostate Cancer
Genomics: Clinical Implementation
Breaking News
The Scan

Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

With genetic data from two large population cohorts and summary statistics from prior genome-wide association studies, researchers came up with 27 exposure polygenic risk scores in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

US Survey Data Suggests Ancestry Testing Leads Way in Awareness, Use of Genetic Testing Awareness

Although roughly three-quarters of surveyed individuals in a Genetics in Medicine study reported awareness of genetic testing, use of such tests was lower and varied with income, ancestry, and disease history.

Coral Genome Leads to Alternative Amino Acid Pathway Found in Other Non-Model Animals

An alternative cysteine biosynthesis pathway unearthed in the Acropora loripes genome subsequently turned up in sequences from non-mammalian, -nematode, or -arthropod animals, researchers report in Science Advances.

Mosquitos Genetically Modified to Prevent Malaria Spread

A gene drive approach could be used to render mosquitos unable to spread malaria, researchers report in Science Advances.