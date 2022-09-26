Lucence, National Cancer Centre Singapore to Study Liquid Biopsy Assay in Prostate Cancer

NEW YORK – Precision oncology company Lucence said on Tuesday that it has entered into a research collaboration with the National Cancer Centre Singapore to evaluate the company's LiquidHallmark assay for improving prostate cancer treatment in Asian men.

The collaborators plan to conduct a prospective study to better define the clinical utility of LiquidHallmark in guiding treatment decisions and achieving therapy outcomes among men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The expanded LiquidHallmark next-generation sequencing assay measures both circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and RNA (ctRNA) in patients' blood.

While ctDNA is often used to determine disease presence and estimate tumor burden, Lucence plans to use ctRNA to highlight additional actionable targets.

"We believe that advancing cancer care needs both quick and comprehensive profiling to support clinical decisions, and combining ctDNA and ctRNA liquid biopsy will be an important part of that future," Min-Han Tan, Lucence's CEO, said in a statement.