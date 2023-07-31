Juno Diagnostics Ceases Commercial Operations

NEW YORK – Citing "unforeseen circumstances," prenatal testing startup Juno Diagnostics has ceased commercial operations, according to a statement posted on its website.

The San Diego-based company, which had closed a $25 million Series A financing round in 2021, developed less-invasive finger prick-based assays meant to provide expectant mothers with prenatal screening for chromosomal abnormalities in cases where access to phlebotomy was restricted or unavailable.

"As we wind down commercial operations, please know that our team is working diligently to ensure patient data is handled with the utmost care and privacy," the company said in the statement.

The firm launched its Hazel screening assay for trisomies 13, 18, and 21 late last year. Early this year, it launched the Hazel Plus assay through an early-access program. Hazel Plus included screening for monosomy X (Turner syndrome), XXY syndrome (Klinefelter syndrome), triple X syndrome, and XYY syndrome (Jacobs syndrome), in addition to common aneuploidy screening and fetal sex testing.

"While our journey has ended," the company wrote, "we remain hopeful that the advancements we introduced through our products will continue to pave the way for innovations in prenatal care."