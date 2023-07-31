Logo

Juno Diagnostics Ceases Commercial Operations

Jul 31, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Citing "unforeseen circumstances," prenatal testing startup Juno Diagnostics has ceased commercial operations, according to a statement posted on its website.

The San Diego-based company, which had closed a $25 million Series A financing round in 2021, developed less-invasive finger prick-based assays meant to provide expectant mothers with prenatal screening for chromosomal abnormalities in cases where access to phlebotomy was restricted or unavailable.

"As we wind down commercial operations, please know that our team is working diligently to ensure patient data is handled with the utmost care and privacy," the company said in the statement.

The firm launched its Hazel screening assay for trisomies 13, 18, and 21 late last year. Early this year, it launched the Hazel Plus assay through an early-access program. Hazel Plus included screening for monosomy X (Turner syndrome), XXY syndrome (Klinefelter syndrome), triple X syndrome, and XYY syndrome (Jacobs syndrome), in addition to common aneuploidy screening and fetal sex testing.

"While our journey has ended," the company wrote, "we remain hopeful that the advancements we introduced through our products will continue to pave the way for innovations in prenatal care."

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Reproductive Health
Sequencing
North America
chromosomal abnormalities
NIPT
Breaking News
The Scan

Influence of Pathogenic, Likely Pathogenic Germline Variants on Cervical Cancer

In JAMA Network Open, researchers highlight contributions of heritable factors toward cervical cancer risk.

Study Describes Approach Using Electrical Current to Activate Gene Expression

The team from ETH Zurich describes its direct current-actuated regulation technology in Nature Metabolism.

Analysis Finds Limits in Standardization of Genetic, Genomic Lab Reports

A pilot study in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics analyzes 95 genetic and genomic laboratory testing reports.

Dormant Ancient Nematodes Reanimated, Sequenced

Researchers in PLOS Genetics examined the genome assembly for clues on Panagrolaimus kolymaensis' approach to cryptobiosis.