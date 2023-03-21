Logo

Invitae, Epic Sign Deal to Integrate Genetic Test Results Into EMR System

Mar 21, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Invitae said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to provide access to its genetic test results directly through Epic's Aura specialty diagnostics suite.

Through the alliance, Invitae test results will be incorporated into the standard workflows of providers using Epic's electronic medical record systems. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Our use of Aura allows patients and providers to seamlessly access genetic testing that can help identify at-risk individuals, enhance early detection and better personalize treatments with the goals of achieving better outcomes, and reducing the burden on the broader healthcare system," Invitae Chief Medical Officer Robert Nussbaum said in a statement.

Epic's partnership with San Francisco-based Invitae follows similar deals that the company has struck recently. In mid-2022, Verona, Wisconsin-based Epic signed an agreement to include Myriad Genetics test results in its EMR platform. About a year earlier, Foundation Medicine signed on to integrate its testing services with Epic's EMR system.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
EHR/EMR
genetic testing
Invitae
Epic Systems
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Suicidal Ideation-Linked Loci Identified Using Million Veteran Program Data

Researchers in PLOS Genetics identify risk variants within and across ancestry groups with a genome-wide association study involving veterans with or without a history of suicidal ideation.

Algorithm Teases Out Genetic Ancestry in Individuals at Biobank Scale

Researchers develop an algorithm known as Rye to tease apart ancestry fractions in admixed individuals at a biobank-scale, applying it to 488,221 UK Biobank participants in Nucleic Acids Research.

Multi-Ancestry Analysis Highlights Comparable Common Variants at Complex Trait-Linked Loci

Researchers in Nature Genetics examine common variants implicated in more than three dozen conditions, estimating genetic effect similarities across ancestry tracts in admixed individuals.

Sick Newborns Selected for WGS With Automated Pipeline

Researchers successfully prioritized infants with potential Mendelian conditions for whole-genome sequencing or rapid whole-genome sequencing, as they report in Genome Medicine.