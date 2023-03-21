Invitae, Epic Sign Deal to Integrate Genetic Test Results Into EMR System

NEW YORK — Invitae said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to provide access to its genetic test results directly through Epic's Aura specialty diagnostics suite.

Through the alliance, Invitae test results will be incorporated into the standard workflows of providers using Epic's electronic medical record systems. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Our use of Aura allows patients and providers to seamlessly access genetic testing that can help identify at-risk individuals, enhance early detection and better personalize treatments with the goals of achieving better outcomes, and reducing the burden on the broader healthcare system," Invitae Chief Medical Officer Robert Nussbaum said in a statement.

Epic's partnership with San Francisco-based Invitae follows similar deals that the company has struck recently. In mid-2022, Verona, Wisconsin-based Epic signed an agreement to include Myriad Genetics test results in its EMR platform. About a year earlier, Foundation Medicine signed on to integrate its testing services with Epic's EMR system.