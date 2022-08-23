Innovative Health Diagnostics, AIMA Partner on At-Home Endometriosis Test

NEW YORK — Innovative Health Diagnostics said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ontario-based AIMA Laboratories to develop a microRNA-based at-home test for endometriosis.

According to Innovative Health, the test detects miRNA biomarkers that are differentially expressed in women with endometriosis compared to women without the disease. Patients who receive a positive result from the blood test will be recommended for a laparoscopy, the Irvine, California-based company said.

Additional terms of the alliance were not disclosed.