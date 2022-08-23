Logo

Innovative Health Diagnostics, AIMA Partner on At-Home Endometriosis Test

Aug 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Innovative Health Diagnostics said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ontario-based AIMA Laboratories to develop a microRNA-based at-home test for endometriosis.

According to Innovative Health, the test detects miRNA biomarkers that are differentially expressed in women with endometriosis compared to women without the disease. Patients who receive a positive result from the blood test will be recommended for a laparoscopy, the Irvine, California-based company said.

Additional terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Reproductive Health
endometriosis
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Australian Rabbit Scourge Traced Back to Historical Wild Rabbit Introduction

With a combination of genetic and historical data, researchers see signs in PNAS that wild rabbits with a specific genotype were particularly successful in Australia after an 1850s introduction.

Genome Sequences Highlight Variations in Strains Found in TB Vaccines

With whole-genome sequencing, researchers in BMC Genomics flagged SNPs and indels found in the Danish 1331 and Pasteur 1173P2 strains used in attenuated Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccines.

Team Proposes Research Integrity Promotion Plan for Funders

Investigators present strategies for implementing research integrity guidelines, focusing on six core topics related to the design, implementation, and oversight of such plans in PLOS Biology.

Team Shares Low-Cost Copy Number Profiling Approach

A strategy and tool presented in BMC Genomics called conliga relies on FAST-SeqS assay data to profile somatic copy number changes.