Logo

Hyris Gets CE-IVD Mark for SARS-CoV-2 Cellular Immunity Test

Aug 05, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Hyris said on Friday that it has received CE-IVD marking for its T-Cell Test for tracking and monitoring T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

The qPCR-based test, which was developed by Mount Sinai researchers and exclusively licensed by London-based Hyris, quantifies the messenger RNA of CXCL10, a chemokine that linearly correlates with the activation of T cells, in whole blood. When a patient is exposed to SARS-CoV-2 antigens, the T cells release interferon gamma, which stimulates monocytes in the blood to produce CXCL10. Measuring the expression of CXCL10 can then be used to quantify immunity.

"Long-term protection from viral infections is mediated by both the humoral … and cellular … immune pathways," Lorenzo Colombo, general manager and chief technology officer at Hyris, said in a statement. "While SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG and neutralizing antibody quantification are being used as the typical clinical endpoints to determine immune protection, a precise measurement of cellular responses underlying virus protection also represents an important parameter of immune defense."

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
CE mark
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

New Study Highlights Role of Genetics in ADHD

Researchers report in Nature Genetics on differences in genetic architecture between ADHD affecting children versus ADHD that persists into adulthood or is diagnosed in adults.

Study Highlights Pitfall of Large Gene Panels in Clinical Genomic Analysis

An analysis in Genetics in Medicine finds that as gene panels get larger, there is an increased chance of uncovering benign candidate variants.

Single-Cell Atlas of Drosophila Embryogenesis

A new paper in Science presents a single-cell atlas of fruit fly embryonic development over time.

Phage Cocktail Holds Promise for IBD

Researchers uncovered a combination phage therapy that targets Klebsiella pneumonia strains among individuals experiencing inflammatory bowel disease flare ups, as they report in Cell.