Hologic Q2 Dx Revenues Rise 1 Percent, Firm Cuts 2025 EPS Guidance

NEW YORK – Hologic reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its fiscal second quarter diagnostics revenues rose 1 percent year over year on growth in the company's molecular diagnostics business with strong sales of its women's health, respiratory, and oncology tests.

However, the firm lowered its EPS guidance for the full fiscal year 2025 in response to the Trump administration's tariffs and other "geopolitical conditions." The firm said it expects EPS in the range of $2.47 to $2.57 compared to a previous prediction of EPS in the range of $3.51 to $3.61, and it expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $4.15 to $4.25, down from an earlier guidance of $4.25 to $4.35.

The company reaffirmed that it expects full fiscal year 2025 revenues in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.10 billion.

For the quarter ended March 29, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based said that its total revenues fell 1 percent to $1.01 billion compared to $1.02 billion a year ago, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.00 billion.

"Both revenue and non-GAAP EPS finished at the high ends of our guidance ranges, driven by our diagnostics and skeletal businesses, strong profitability, share buybacks, and a slightly lower tax rate," Hologic CEO Steve MacMillan said in a statement.

The company reported that its diagnostics revenues rose to $453.6 million in the recently completed quarter from $450.1 million in fiscal Q2 2024. Organically, its diagnostics revenues were up 5 percent, excluding COVID-19 testing, divested business, and recent acquisitions.

Its molecular diagnostics revenues were up 1 percent year over year to $326.0 million from $322.7 million. Organically, molecular diagnostics revenues jumped 7 percent.

The firm said that the growth in its molecular diagnostics revenues reflect rising sales of its bacterial vaginosis, Candida vaginitis, and Trichomonas vaginalis assays as well as its respiratory assays and Biotheranostics oncology tests.

Hologic's cytology and perinatal testing revenues fell 2 percent year over year to $118.5 million from $120.5, while revenues from its smaller blood screening business leaped 32 percent to $9.1 million from $6.9 million.

Meanwhile, the company's Breast Health revenues fell 7 percent $356.2 million from $384.6 million a year ago. The firm's GYN Surgical revenues rose 4 percent to $162.5 million from $156.0 million.

Skeletal Health revenues jumped 22 percent year over year during the quarter to $33 million from $27.1 million. Hologic said in February that during fiscal Q1 it had resumed shipments of some of Horizon DXA systems following a temporary halt last year and the business was expected to ramp up to normal capacity by Q3.

Hologic posted a net loss of $17.4 million, or $.08 per share, compared to net income of $169.9 million, or $.72 per share, in Q2 2024. The firm reported adjusted EPS of $1.03, topping analysts' estimate of $1.02.

The company trimmed its R&D spending by 18 percent to $61.5 million from $74.6 million a year ago, and it increased its SG&A spending by 12 percent to $274.1 million from $244.6 million in Q2 2024.

Hologic ended the quarter with $1.43 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $192 million in short-term investments.