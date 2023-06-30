Logo

Helio Genomics Sister Firm LAMH Receives NMPA Approval in China for Blood-Based Liver Cancer Test

Jun 30, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Helio Genomics said Thursday that its sister company, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine & Health Group (LAMH), has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its cell-free DNA-based liver cancer detection test. The assay is the first of its kind to receive this approval.

The test is an adaptation of Helio's HelioLiver test that is specifically tailored for the genetic makeup of the Asia-Pacific population. The company estimated that 87 million people in China live with hepatitis B, a risk factor for liver cancer, representing one third of the hepatitis B population in the world.

"We believe this approval will have a profound impact on patient outcomes by enabling the detection of liver cancers at an earlier stage, when curative treatment is more likely," Helio Chief Scientific Officer David Taggart said in a statement.

According to Helios, LAMH intends to collaborate with leading medical institutions, healthcare providers, and stakeholders in China to integrate and maximize the reach of the newly approved assay.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Helio Health
liver cancer
NMPA
Asia/Oceania
cell-free DNA
Breaking News
The Scan

Chromosomes May Have Both Compact Organization, Fast Subdiffusive Dynamics

Researchers report in Science that their live-imaging findings suggest long-distance communication between gene elements may be better than expected.

Cave-Dwelling Beetles Had High Genetic Diversity Before Moving Underground

A study appearing in Nature Communications finds few genetic differences between surface- and cave-dwelling beetles, suggesting a role for exaptation among the subterranean ones.

Survey Finds Genetic Counselors See Value in Communicating Research Results, But Have Barriers to Doing So

Researchers in the Journal of Genetic Counseling suggest that new resources be developed to help genetic counselors disseminate their research findings more broadly.

DNA Barcoding Reveals From Stool Samples What People Ate 

In PNAS, a Duke University-led team describes a metabarcoding approach that uses chloroplast trnL-P6 as a marker to tease out plant taxa present in stool. 