Harbinger Health Raises $140 Million in Series B Financing

NEW YORK – Harbinger Health said Thursday that it has raised $140 million in Series B funding with founding investor Flagship Pioneering, alongside new global institutional investors including Pictet, Partners Investment, and Catalyst, among others.

The company plans to use the new funds to support the completion of its Cancer ORigin Epigenetics-Harbinger Health (CORE-HH) clinical study. The trial, which is recruiting 10,000 participants, is intended to validate Harbinger's blood-based cancer screening platform and establish evidence for a two-tier testing model including low-cost population screening and quantitative individual monitoring for those in whom cancer is detected.

The firm's platform, HarbingerHx, uses machine learning to identify epigenetic patterns associated with tumor development. The company expects to launch its first product — a laboratory developed test for detection of early cancer — in 2025.

The company will also use funds raised in the Series B round to support expansion of its data science and commercial teams, as well as to initiate additional clinical studies in high-risk populations.

Harbinger said it has raised approximately $190 million in total funding since its formation in 2020.