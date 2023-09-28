Logo

Harbinger Health Raises $140 Million in Series B Financing

Sep 28, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Harbinger Health said Thursday that it has raised $140 million in Series B funding with founding investor Flagship Pioneering, alongside new global institutional investors including Pictet, Partners Investment, and Catalyst, among others.

The company plans to use the new funds to support the completion of its Cancer ORigin Epigenetics-Harbinger Health (CORE-HH) clinical study. The trial, which is recruiting 10,000 participants, is intended to validate Harbinger's blood-based cancer screening platform and establish evidence for a two-tier testing model including low-cost population screening and quantitative individual monitoring for those in whom cancer is detected.

The firm's platform, HarbingerHx, uses machine learning to identify epigenetic patterns associated with tumor development. The company expects to launch its first product — a laboratory developed test for detection of early cancer — in 2025.

The company will also use funds raised in the Series B round to support expansion of its data science and commercial teams, as well as to initiate additional clinical studies in high-risk populations.

Harbinger said it has raised approximately $190 million in total funding since its formation in 2020.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
Business News
financing
early detection
cancer screening
epigenetics
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.