Halo Diagnostics to Offer Genomic Testing Cooperative Genomic Profiling Tests

NEW YORK — Halo Diagnostics said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to offer Genomic Testing Cooperative's (GTC) cancer genomic profiling assays to its patients.

Menlo Park, California-based Halo — formerly Desert Medical Imaging — provides diagnostic imaging and related services for cancer and other conditions at facilities in California, Texas, and Florida.

Under the terms of their deal, Halo will now offer GTC's molecular profiling panels including its recently launched Liquid Trace, a liquid biopsy assay that tests for both cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA. The test is currently available for clinical trials and pharma services and will be available for clinical use by Sept. 1, according to GTC.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Combining imaging with molecular profiling is not only a natural expansion in medical diagnostics, but also provides a unique opportunity for innovation in the era of artificial intelligence," GTC Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer Maher Albitar said in a statement. "This collaboration will save patient lives and accelerate the development of key radiogenomic biomarkers."

About a year ago, Irvine, California-based GTC received New York state approval and Medicare coverage for several of its next-generation sequencing profiling tests for hematologic neoplasms and solid tumors.