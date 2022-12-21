Guardant Health, Susan G. Komen Partner to Evaluate MRD Test in Breast Cancer

NEW YORK — Guardant Health will collaborate with nonprofit organization Susan G. Komen to generate clinical data on the use of the company's Guardant Reveal blood-based minimal residual disease liquid biopsy test in breast cancer, the partners said on Wednesday.

Guardant Reveal is designed to detect circulating tumor DNA in early-stage cancer patients after surgery to help oncologists identify those with residual or recurring disease who may benefit the most from adjuvant therapy. It received Medicare coverage earlier this year for use in patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer.

Through the collaboration, Guardant and Komen will work together on the design of studies evaluating Guardant Reveal in patients with early-stage breast cancer, including getting input from patient advocates to help guide trial design. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to partner with Susan G. Komen to help ensure a patient-centered approach to research for breast cancer patients," Guardant Chairman and CEO Helmy Eltoukhy said in a statement. "Leveraging their knowledge and resources will help us accelerate the understanding of the clinical value of MRD monitoring and how to personalize care to the specific needs of each patient with early-stage breast cancer to help improve outcomes."

Last week, Guardant took a hit after the company released data from a study assessing its Guardant Shield blood-based colorectal cancer screening test. While the Palo Alto, California-based company said the results were positive enough to pursue US Food and Drug Administration clearance for the test, the investment community had been expecting a better outcome for the study, sending the firm's shares tumbling.