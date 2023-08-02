Logo

Guardant Health, Illumina Settle Patent Suit, Renew Long-Term Commercial Partnership

Aug 02, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Guardant Health on Tuesday said it has resolved the lawsuit that Illumina had filed against it last year alleging patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation, and breach of contract.

The companies have agreed to make a joint request to dismiss with prejudice the pending litigation between them, including any allegations related to the subject intellectual property.

In the suit, filed in March 2022, Illumina had alleged that Guardant co-CEOs Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli Talasaz had applied for patents now assigned to Guardant based on technology they developed while they were still employed by Illumina.

In addition to settling the suit, Guardant said the companies have signed a three-year agreement that extends their existing commercial relationship. This includes a purchase and supply commitment, as well as a pledge to share samples to advance cancer research.

"Both companies are deeply committed to our collaboration to help patients and conquer cancer," Guardant Chief Commercial Officer Chris Freeman said in a statement.

Monetary and other details of the companies' agreement were not disclosed.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Guardant Health
Illumina
lawsuit
North America
Breaking News
