Guardant Health, AstraZeneca Partner on Liquid Biopsy CDx for Breast Cancer Drug

NEW YORK — Guardant Health said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to develop its Guardant360 CDx blood-based liquid biopsy assay as a companion diagnostic for a breast cancer drug being developed by AstraZeneca.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will work together to develop and commercialize the test as a way to identify patients with ESR1-mutated metastatic breast cancer who would be eligible for enrollment in a Phase III trial of AstraZeneca's camizestrant, a next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader. The study is comparing the drug combination with aromatase inhibitors in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors in patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Additional terms were not disclosed.

"We look forward to exploring the potential benefit of early comprehensive genomic profiling using a simple blood draw, which can provide faster results than a tissue biopsy and enable clinicians to consider earlier intervention with the goal of achieving improved patient outcomes," Guardant Chairman and co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy said in a statement.

The alliance is part of a broader strategic collaboration between Palo Alto, California-based Guardant and AstraZeneca. In late 2018, the companies forged a multi-year partnership to develop blood-based companion diagnostic tests for drugs in the UK-based pharmaceutical firm's oncology portfolio.