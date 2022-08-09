Genome Medical, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation Partner for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Testing

NEW YORK – The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation said on Tuesday that it has partnered with healthcare delivery company Genome Medical to develop a genetic testing program for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease patients.

The project was formed to provide faster and more equitable access to genetic testing for the CMT community and their healthcare providers.

The CMT Genie Project consists of a suite of virtual services designed to help people get tested and understand their results.

As part of the process, which is estimated to take three to five weeks, a genetic counselor from Genome Medical will provide an initial telehealth consultation, help clients order genetic tests, and provide a follow-up virtual appointment to help participants understand their results and get recommendations for any further needed care. Genetic counseling will be provided at a reduced price, and counselors will help patients find the most cost-effective genetic testing.

"For so long, there’s been significant confusion around why and how to get genetic testing for CMT," Allison Moore, founder and CEO of HNF, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to provide an accessible solution and one less barrier for our community."