Genetron Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement

NEW YORK — Chinese cancer molecular profiling firm Genetron Health said on Wednesday that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement.

In November, Genetron said that it was notified that the closing bid price of its American depositary shares (ADSs) was below the minimum of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days, setting the stock up for delisting from the Nasdaq.

Genetron said that the Nasdaq has confirmed that the company's ADSs closed at $1 or greater for 10 consecutive business days, putting them back in compliance.

In early morning trading on Wednesday, Genetron's shares were up $.02 to $1.18.