Logo

Genetic Signatures Files 510(k) Application for GI Parasite Detection Kit

Sep 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Infectious disease diagnostics firm Genetic Signatures on Monday said it filed a 510(k) submission with the US Food and Drug Administration for a syndromic enteric protozoa detection kit.

The Australian firm said it is seeking regulatory clearance to market in the US its PCR-based EasyScreen Gastrointestinal Parasite Detection Kit for eight of the most common and clinically relevant gastrointestinal parasites. It said the kit provides a rapid molecular alternative to culture and microscopy, which can be time-consuming, labor-intensive, and sometimes unreliable.

The firm expects the costs of the test will be covered under CPT code 87506, which has a reimbursement rate of $263.

Genetic Signatures' protozoa test kits are already available in Australia, Europe, and Canada, and company officials said in 2020 they planned to expand their operations in the US and seek FDA clearance for a GI parasite detection kit. The 510(k) application is supported by clinical data collected through testing on 1,500 samples at three US sites.

The company said it has been recruiting additional sales and support staff and investing in warehousing and laboratory facilities in anticipation of FDA clearance. It also is conducting clinical studies to support an FDA 510(k) submission in the first half of 2024 for a viral respiratory infection test.

"The US is the largest, single market for molecular diagnostic tests and represents significant opportunity for our EasyScreen Gastrointestinal Parasite Detection Kit," Genetic Signatures Managing Director and CEO John Melki said in a statement. "With a greater range of GI parasite targets provided in this syndromic solution, and the unique advantages of our 3base technology to detect these parasites, it is the ideal product to launch into the US market."

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
North America
Asia/Oceania
gastrointestinal disease
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.