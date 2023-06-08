Logo

Genetic Analysis Inks Distribution Deal for Microbiome Testing Platform in the Balkans

Jun 08, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Norwegian diagnostics firm Genetic Analysis said on Thursday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its GA-map microbiome testing platform in the Balkans with ELTA90 Group.

Financial and other terms of the deal with Bulgaria-based ELTA90 were not disclosed.

The GA-map platform is designed for the simultaneous analysis of a large number of bacteria in one reaction. Genetic Analysis currently offers the GA-map Dysbiosis Test, a CE-IVD-marked assay that assesses differences in the bacterial 16S rRNA gene to identify predetermined targets.

According to the firm, its probe-based technology uses 48 bacterial markers and targets more than 300 bacteria from different taxonomic levels. Assays are read out using Luminex 200 or Magpix instruments.

Test results can be used to guide therapy decisions in patients with irritable bowel syndrome, type 2 diabetes, leaky gut syndrome, and other gastrointestinal problems.

Earlier this year, Genetic Analysis inked a technology transfer agreement with Microbiome Research to enable the Mumbai-based company to launch a test service based on the GA-map Dysbiosis Test in India.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Gastrointestinal & Digestive Disease
microbiome analysis
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

RNA Editing in Octopuses Seems to Help Acclimation to Shifts in Water Temperature

A paper in Cell reports that octopuses use RNA editing to help them adjust to different water temperatures.

Topical Compound to Block EGFR Inhibitors May Ease Skin Toxicities, Study Finds

A topical treatment described in Science Translational Medicine may limit skin toxicities seen with EGFR inhibitor therapy.

Dozen Genetic Loci Linked to Preeclampsia Risk in New GWAS

An analysis of genome-wide association study data in JAMA Cardiology finds genetic loci linked to preeclampsia that have ties to blood pressure.

Cancer Survival Linked to Mutational Burden in Pan-Cancer Analysis

A pan-cancer paper appearing in JCO Precision Oncology suggests tumor mutation patterns provide clues for predicting cancer survival that are independent of other prognostic factors.