Genetic Analysis Inks Distribution Deal for Microbiome Testing Platform in the Balkans

NEW YORK — Norwegian diagnostics firm Genetic Analysis said on Thursday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its GA-map microbiome testing platform in the Balkans with ELTA90 Group.

Financial and other terms of the deal with Bulgaria-based ELTA90 were not disclosed.

The GA-map platform is designed for the simultaneous analysis of a large number of bacteria in one reaction. Genetic Analysis currently offers the GA-map Dysbiosis Test, a CE-IVD-marked assay that assesses differences in the bacterial 16S rRNA gene to identify predetermined targets.

According to the firm, its probe-based technology uses 48 bacterial markers and targets more than 300 bacteria from different taxonomic levels. Assays are read out using Luminex 200 or Magpix instruments.

Test results can be used to guide therapy decisions in patients with irritable bowel syndrome, type 2 diabetes, leaky gut syndrome, and other gastrointestinal problems.

Earlier this year, Genetic Analysis inked a technology transfer agreement with Microbiome Research to enable the Mumbai-based company to launch a test service based on the GA-map Dysbiosis Test in India.